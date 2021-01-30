Early TV pioneer, PR legend Steve Stephens dies at 90

Steve Stephens, a golden-throated voice talent who made the transition from radio to TV in the 1950’s, has passed away at the age of 90. Stephens was a pioneer in early television in Arkansas and later became an influential public relations professional working for himself and later Stephens Inc.
He was a decorated Marine for his service in Korea and attained the rank of sergeant.
Stephens grew up in Newport, Arkansas and got his career start at a local radio station. His timing was impeccable as his broadcasting opportunities coincided with the new medium of television and the rise of rock-and-roll. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Stephens got his break when he traveled to Little Rock with a popular band led by Sonny Burgess. The introductions made during that visit in 1957 led station KTHV to offer Stephens a job hosting an afternoon “dance party” show where local teenagers would come dance to the music that was sweeping the nation.