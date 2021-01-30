Early TV pioneer, PR legend Steve Stephens dies at 90

Steve Stephens, a golden-throated voice talent who made the transition from radio to TV in the 1950’s, has passed away at the age of 90. Stephens was a pioneer in early television in Arkansas and later became an influential public relations professional working for himself and later Stephens Inc.

Stephens grew up in Newport, Arkansas and got his career start at a local radio station. His timing was impeccable as his broadcasting opportunities coincided with the new medium of television and the rise of rock-and-roll. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Stephens got his break when he traveled to Little Rock with a popular band led by Sonny Burgess. The introductions made during that visit in 1957 led station KTHV to offer Stephens a job hosting an afternoon “dance party” show where local teenagers would come dance to the music that was sweeping the nation.