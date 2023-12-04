UA scholarship created in memory of Stephen Carr for students pursuing law enforcement

The scholarship is for students at the U of A who are wanting to pursue a major in law enforcement with an interest in athletics.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The University of Arkansas announced this month the creation of the Stephen Carr Memorial Scholarship through the university's Division of Student Affairs.

Madi Rader, who was planning her future with Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr when he was killed on Dec. 7, 2019, created the scholarship in his memory.

"He was such a bright light in my life, in our family's lives and in our community. This scholarship is a way we can say that we won't let the darkness of losing him build up in our community," Rader said.

The Stephen Carr Memorial Scholarship will provide funds to students who plan to major in a law enforcement-related field, with a demonstrated emphasis on athletics.

To support the scholarship, the U of A asks to contact the senior director of development for student affairs, Ben Carter via email at bcarter@uark.edu.

"Every single student that is able to further their education through this program and pursue a career in law enforcement is continuing Stephen's legacy," Rader said. "I hope they get to know him and learn about the type of person and type of officer he was for Fayetteville. I hope they get to know the light he was for our community. And I hope that light continues to shine through these kids just as it did with him. That is his legacy."

April 13 is also recognized as Stephen Carr Day in Fayetteville after his badge number, 413.

The tragedy of Carr's death is in direct contrast to the love his family, friends and community have for him and his legacy.

"One of the common things I hear when people are telling their stories about Stephen and hearing what they remember about him was his stature. He was a big guy! There's no doubt about that, but he had a really big heart, too," Rader said.

"He always wanted to take care of his people. It didn't matter if it was cooking for someone or helping with moving furniture or going over to my sister's house to kill a spider for her. He was a team player. Always. He did what he needed to for the team, whether that 'team' was his actual football team in college, our group of friends or his coworkers at the police department."

