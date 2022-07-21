Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard signs installed on Interstate 49

Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard exit signs have been installed on Interstate-49 over two and a half years after the officer's death.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department announced the installment of the Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard exit signs on Interstate-49 over two and a half years after the officer's death.

Officer Stephen Carr was shot while sitting in his police cruiser outside the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) on Dec. 7, 2019, while waiting to go on his nightly patrol on Dickson St.

The shooter was shot and killed by the police after the attack.

"As you drive on I-49 today, you may notice the newest addition in the city of Fayetteville," FPD said. "The Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard signs are all being installed on the Highway today."

A year after his death on Dec. 7, 2021, the city board voted to rename a stretch of Porter Road as Officer Stephen Carr Boulevard, which will run in front of the site where the new police department headquarters is being built between Deane Street and Mount Comfort Road.

