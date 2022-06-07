Stephanie Stipins, head of Fort Smith homebuilders group, has died

Stephanie Stipins, executive director of the Greater Fort Smith Association of Homebuilders, has died age 47 following complications from a recent surgery.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Stephanie Stipins, executive director of the Greater Fort Smith Association of Homebuilders (GFSHBA), died early Tuesday morning (July 5) following complications from a recent surgery. She was 47.

“I am not one to put personal stuff all over social media. This is going to be hard. My best friend and the love of my life Stephanie Stipins passed away this morning at about 5:30 a.m.,” husband Eric Stipins posted on Facebook Tuesday.

The couple were married 29 years and have four children – Ericka Shrum, Isabella, Samantha, and Colton Stipins. They have two grandchildren.

Stipins became the executive director of GFSHBA in 2013.

“With more than 15 years in marketing, public relations, volunteer coordinating, and event planning and management, Stephanie has served the greater Fort Smith area faithfully,” the GFSHBA website said.

