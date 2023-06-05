Steel Horse Rally brings economic impact to Fort Smith

One of the biggest events of the year for Fort Smith is coming to a close, after a busy weekend in the River Valley organizers say they're glad to host the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Bikers from all over the region and the Fort Smith community came to the 2023 Steel Horse Rally.

5NEWS spoke to bikers at the event and they say "It's a motorcycle rally...we wanted to enjoy the motorcycles...it's a brotherhood."

A brotherhood that's grown to more than 200,000 people last year, according to organizers and city officials. This year it's expected to have grown even larger.

"What I love about the event is it's not just for a specific demographic, it's for people of all ages there's tons of stuff for everybody to do," said Josh Buchfink, City of Fort Smith.

Thousands came out for fun, food, and games all for a good cause. The rally raised money for local charities and paid tribute to those who serve.

"I love their mission and that's to honor all who served...that's veterans, first responders, police...but also to help the community to give back and they've done that year after year," Buchfink said.

Steel Horse Rally President, Dennis Snow says this year they have a projected economic impact of 22 million dollars which he says is a win-win for everyone. City officials say with the event happening downtown hotels and businesses on Garrison are seeing an uptick in revenue this weekend.

"Because this is an opportunity for them to get their name out there to different people and to really sell to people who may really not otherwise come by downtown. So it's a good opportunity for them to show locals as well that 'hey we're here this is some of the things we offer',” Buchfink explained.

Not only is this event impacting downtown Fort Smith in a positive way but it's benefiting those in need through philanthropy.

"Steel horse rally has donated several thousand dollars to us,” said Sharon Chapman, children's service league president.

Children's service league is a nonprofit organization that provides clothes to students in need in the Fort Smith school district. Chapman says she's grateful to be a recipient of this event.

"The financial support that we've received from the steel horse rally has helped us to provide additional clothing - products such as shoes, socks, underwear, t-shirts....we provide clothing from head to toe,” Chapman said.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device