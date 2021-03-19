Steel Horse Rally returns to downtown Fort Smith; organizers urge mask wearing, social distancing

After being put on hold for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Steel Horse Rally is ready to roar back into downtown Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After being put on hold for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Steel Horse Rally is ready to roar back into downtown Fort Smith with “new and exciting” events along with some extra precautions to keep everyone safe.

The 2021 Steel Horse Rally will be held May 7-8 and feature the inaugural “Steel Horse Rally Cops and Cones Motorcycle Exhibition.” The new family-friendly event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on May 8 in the 1100 block of Garrison Avenue.

“The annual charity motorcycle event is dedicated to all who serve: military, veterans, law enforcement and first responders, and this new event will showcase the riding expertise of motorcycle officers from all over the state of Arkansas,” a news release said.