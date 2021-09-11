Steel Horse Rally 2022 dates announced

The 2022 Steel Horse Rally will be held in Fort Smith on May 6 and 7.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Organizers have announced the dates for the 2022 Steel Horse Rally.

Next year's rally will be held in Fort Smith on May 6 and 7 in Fort Smith.

Rally attendees will be able to experience the "Thunder Through the Valley" motorcycle parade, the "Cops and Cones Exhibition", and professional amateur races.

Donations from the rally help support several local charities.