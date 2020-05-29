Staying safe on the water after heavy rain in the area

In the last few weeks, there have been a dozen water-related deaths in our area.

It’s going to be a sunny weekend so you might be anxious to get out on the water, but be careful, with all the rain lakes and rivers can be dangerous.

At the Mulberry River, some areas are closed off due to high waters. The water levels are at 4.3 and need to be at 2.5 or lower for first-time families to enjoy activities safely.

Brad Wimberly owns Turner Bend and rents out canoes and kayaks. He says they haven’t been renting them out the last few days because of high waters.

“We’ll cautiously open back up tomorrow and rent some rafts...but no canoes,” Wimberly said.

Wimberly says although the water level is going down he recommends you take precautions because there could still be rock and debris in the water from flooding.

“Know the water level, and know your own skill level and don’t get out don’t push it thinking 'oh I can do this'," Wimberly said.

Along with the Mulberry, Beaver Lake has seen quite a bit of flooding to the point that water had to be released from the dam.

Jay Woods with the Army Corp of Engineers says whether on a river or lake, make a plan to stay safe.