State unemployment hits record low of 2.8%

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas' unemployment rate declined to a record low of 2.8% in April from 3% in March, according to a report Friday from the state Division of Workforce Services.

The labor force rose by 2,945 from March to April, increasing for the seventh straight month. The report said the labor force participation rate was 57.5% in April, rising 0.1% from March.

The U.S. jobless rate stood at 3.4% in April, down one-tenth of a percentage point from March.

