Police: Homicide investigation underway after 86-year-old man found dead in his Yellville home

Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation into the death of 86-year-old Christopher Smith.

YELLVILLE, Ark. — On August 24, the Marion County Sherriff's Department requested Arkansas State Police lead a suspected homicide investigation after a man was found dead in his Yellville home earlier in the afternoon.

Police have identified the victim as 86-year-old Christopher Smith. A family member of Smith's discovered the crime scene at Broadway Ave. around noon.