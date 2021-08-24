Police: Homicide investigation underway after 86-year-old man found dead in his Yellville home

YELLVILLE, Ark. — On August 24, the Marion County Sherriff's Department requested Arkansas State Police lead a suspected homicide investigation after a man was found dead in his Yellville home earlier in the afternoon.
Police have identified the victim as 86-year-old Christopher Smith. A family member of Smith's discovered the crime scene at Broadway Ave. around noon.
Arkansas State Police say investigators are still in Marion County collecting evidence and following any possible leads in the case.