State awards $6.5M in outdoor recreation grants

The grants help local communities complete outdoor recreation projects or improve existing facilities.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced that it's awarding $6.5 million in Outdoor Recreation Grants to projects in 35 counties across the state.

“Not only do these projects improve quality of life for the people who live in these communities, they also boost the local economy by providing additional amenities to draw visitors who will shop, dine and may even stay overnight," Mike Mills, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said in a news release.

