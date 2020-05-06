State officials ‘working closely’ on execution dates

According to the ADC, there are 30 people on death row in Arkansas. Of those, 15 are white, 14 are black and one is Hispanic.

ARKANSAS, USA — While no time estimate was provided on when executions may continue in Arkansas, the office of Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said it is working with Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) to “ensure justice.”

U.S. District Court Judge Kristine Baker with the Eastern District of Arkansas ruled June 1 that Arkansas could continue with a three-drug protocol – midazolam, vercuronium bromide, and potassium chloride – to administer a death sentence by lethal injection.

The ruling allows state officials to set, and reset in some cases, execution dates for death row inmates.

“As the Attorney General, I enforce the laws in the State and bring justice for families who have long been devastated at the hands of these murderers. Today’s final judgment reaffirms the constitutionality of Arkansas’s execution protocol.” Rutledge said following the June 1 ruling.

The AG’s office told Talk Business & Politics that death row inmates Don Davis, Jack Greene, Stacey Johnson, Timothy Kemp and Bruce Ward “have exhausted the legal process and are eligible for execution.”

Ward, 63, was sentenced Oct. 18, 1990.

Davis, 57, was sentenced March 6, 1992.

Greene, 65, was sentenced July 1, 1999.

Johnson, 50, was sentenced Sept 23, 1994.

Kemp, 59, was sentenced Dec. 2, 1994.