State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.

RVRC owner Storm Nolan got the state’s eighth and final cultivation license from the state Medical Marijuana Commission even though he had dissolved the business actually listed on his application long before licensing, Circuit Judge Herbert Wright Jr. wrote in his decision late Thursday.

The ABC and the MMC “are taking the necessary steps to revoke the cultivation license at issue,” wrote Kate Donoven, senior assistant attorney general, in a Monday letter to Wright. “If the Court should have any questions, please let me know.”

