State moving to be ‘Lithium Capital of America,' Governor Says

ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders told energy industry policymakers Friday that Arkansas is “moving at breakneck speed to become the lithium capital of America.”

In her speech to the Energy Council, the governor pointed to south Arkansas as a longtime energy powerhouse now poised to siphon lithium from brine in the oil fields that put towns like El Dorado, Magnolia and Smackover on the energy map a century ago.

South Arkansas, she said, is “home to one of North America’s largest brine processing industries. And new technology allows us to siphon lithium from that brine."

