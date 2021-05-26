State deems Benton County residents ineligible for flood assistance

Governor Hutchinson may declare a statewide disaster, which if confirmed by FEMA, could trigger assistance from the federal government.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management has denied a request for individual assistance in Benton County after deeming damage assessment and insurance coverage from late April floods did not meet the criteria for assistance.

Parts of Benton County saw six to eight inches of rain within two hours during the floods on April 28.

Due to the severity and broad damage of the weather event, Benton County Judge Barry Moehring signed an Emergency Disaster Declaration on May 5 to allow Benton County and affected cities to request assistance from the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) for uninsured public sector damages attributed to the storm.

If the damage is extensive enough in Benton County and other counties within the state, the Governor may declare a statewide disaster which, if confirmed by FEMA, could trigger assistance from the federal government.

FEMA visited Benton County the week of May 24 and is continuing to collect data for its report. This information will determine if Benton County and cities within Benton County will receive assistance for damaged infrastructure.