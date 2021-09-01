State Chamber chief says his organization unlikely to take position on Biden vaccine rule; wants corporate income tax reduction

Randy Zook says the business community’s reaction to a Biden executive order mandating vaccines has been “muted.”

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas President and CEO Randy Zook says the business community’s reaction to a Biden executive order mandating vaccines has been “muted.” He also said an upcoming legislative session to reform the tax code should include changes to the corporate income tax.

Late last week, President Joe Biden issued an executive order with far-reaching implications to require vaccines among employers with more than 100 employees, as well as federal employees and contractors, and health care personnel. Those not seeking a vaccine must provide proof of negative COVID-19 tests on a weekly basis. Zook said his members have mixed feelings on the rule.

“Some people are calling it a gross overreach and others are saying, ‘well, this takes the heat off of us.’ So, there’s kind of a mixed bag of reaction,” he said. “I think everybody anticipates a very speedy resolution by the courts as to whether or not the president has the authority to drive this through OSHA, as he’s attempting to do.”