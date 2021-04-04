x
State Chamber chief says hate crimes law needed; pushing for employers to help with vaccines

Despite criticism from the Anti-Defamation League and other groups that the legislation is too broad, Zook said that criticism is irrelevant to the debate.

ARKANSAS, USA — State lawmakers should pass a newly filed hate crimes bill and Arkansas employers need to fully embrace vaccines for their workers. That’s the blunt assessment from Randy Zook, CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas.

Zook, who appeared on this week’s TV edition of Talk Business & Politics, said despite the reluctance of legislative leadership to label SB 622 as a hate crimes measure, that’s what the bill effectively is.

“If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, it’s a duck. That would be my answer to that. Yes, it is [a hate crimes bill], and yes it does. It’s an Arkansas solution to a tough challenge and it’s appropriate,” Zook said.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

