State Chamber chief: Hospitality hurting, healthcare next

"There’s just nobody at the hospitals because everybody thinks that the hospitals are full of COVID-19 patients, which is absolutely wrong."

ARKANSAS, USA — The most apparent hit to the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic is the quick closures of indoor gatherings for restaurants, hotels and other businesses in the hospitality industry, said Randy Zook, CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas.

He expects the healthcare industry to be the next sector with major pains.

Zook said when the state began pushing to limit gatherings and practice social distancing, he immediately saw the effects on the hospitality industry.

“I think the most obvious and the most painful is in anything related to hospitality, tourism. Anything that has to do with restaurants, hotels, transportation, the airline industry, everything that has to do with travel and hospitality and leisure, the casinos, Hot Springs, Eureka Springs; I mean, just all those areas. This is their beginning, their season, and they’re just clobbered,” he said.