Standoff underway for barricaded subject near Barling convenience store

BARLING, Ark. — Barling Police are near Big A's convenience store with guns drawn after a male barricaded himself nearby.

At this time, police do not know if he has a weapon, but they are just trying to make contact.

Police say they don't know why the subject is barricaded, but they were called originally for a welfare check.

The male's identity has not been released.

Deputies with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department have been called to provide additional back up at this time.