Standoff underway for barricaded subject near Barling convenience store

Police have guns drawn as they try to make contact with a male barricaded near Big A's in Barling.
Credit: Jayme Rogers

BARLING, Ark. — Barling Police are near Big A's convenience store with guns drawn after a male barricaded himself nearby. 

At this time, police do not know if he has a weapon, but they are just trying to make contact.

Police say they don't know why the subject is barricaded, but they were called originally for a welfare check.

The male's identity has not been released.

Deputies with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department have been called to provide additional back up at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will release additional information as it becomes available.

