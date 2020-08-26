Standoff underway for barricaded subject near Barling convenience store

BARLING, Ark. — Barling Police are near Big A's convenience store with guns drawn after a male barricaded himself nearby.
At this time, police do not know if he has a weapon, but they are just trying to make contact.
Police say they don't know why the subject is barricaded, but they were called originally for a welfare check.
The male's identity has not been released.
Deputies with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department have been called to provide additional back up at this time.
This is a developing story, and we will release additional information as it becomes available.