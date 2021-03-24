Stakeholders coalesce to tackle Arkansas' feral hog problem

Most Arkansans who have experienced feral hog damage on their property understand the risk of their populations getting out of control.

ARKANSAS, USA — The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed many human activities, but it hasn’t stopped feral hogs from reproducing and causing damage to agriculture fields throughout the state.

During 2021, the Cooperative Extension Service, in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and other partnering organizations, is reaching out to residents to help reduce feral hog populations.

Luke Lewis, Assistant Chief of the AGFC’s Wildlife Division, said while the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted operations in multiple state agencies, the problems faced by Arkansas landowners aren’t going away.

“Even though COVID has slowed up human activity, it hasn’t stopped feral hogs from reproducing and causing damage,” Lewis said.

