Arrest made after stabbing suspect barricades himself inside Fort Smith home

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police responded to a home in the 2800 block of South O Street in response to a stabbing call early Wednesday, Dec. 21.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect, 21-year-old Jackson Brown, was barricaded inside the residence but was taken into custody after a "peaceful resolution" with officers.
Brown is being held at the Sebastian County Jail on a $2,500 bond on a second-degree battery charge.
This is a developing story, no further details have been released at this time.
