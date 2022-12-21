Arrest made after stabbing suspect barricades himself inside Fort Smith home

The stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jackson Brown was barricaded inside the home but was taken into custody.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police responded to a home in the 2800 block of South O Street in response to a stabbing call early Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, 21-year-old Jackson Brown, was barricaded inside the residence but was taken into custody after a "peaceful resolution" with officers.

Brown is being held at the Sebastian County Jail on a $2,500 bond on a second-degree battery charge.

This is a developing story, no further details have been released at this time.

ARREST RELEASE: FSPD have arrested barricaded subject at S O St., see release for more details https://t.co/oH2QhdjD6z — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) December 21, 2022

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device