St. Patrick's Day events list - NWA and the River Valley

ARKANSAS, USA — Do you have St. Patrick's Day plans? Local events are being held next week to celebrate the popular holiday. Check out this list we created for our area!
Northwest Arkansas
- March 10: Early Pre-St Patrick's Dance - Springdale
- March 11: 2023 Celtic Crawl - Bentonville
- March 17: St. Patrick's Day celebration - Bentonville
- March 17: St. Patrick's Party at Crisis - Fayetteville
River Valley
- March 17: St Patrick's Mini Pub Crawl - Fort Smith
- March 17: Your Lucky Dog Adoption Event - Fort Smith
- March 18-19: St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl & Scavenger Hunt - Fort Smith
- March 13: Luck of the Irish - Irish Whiskey Pairing - Fort Smith
