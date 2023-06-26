St. James Church in Eureka Springs engulfed in early morning fire

The department said fire and EMS crews got to the structure fire at 2:40 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — According to the Eureka Springs Fire Department, crews were dispatched to St. James Church on Prospect Avenue during the early morning hours of June 26.

The department said fire and EMS crews got to the structure fire at 2:40 a.m., where they saw smoke and "setup for an offensive push on the interior of the building, initially making entry through the street side of the structure."

Other agencies including Holiday Island Fire Department, Inspiration Point Fire Department, and Berryville Fire Department arrived to help and provide resources.

No injuries have been reported, officials said, and the fire is currently being investigated.

This is the second fire reported in Carroll County over the last 24 hours. On Sunday, June 25, officials found three bodies within a home that was on fire just outside of Eureka Springs.

According to ESFD, two of the bodies were those of the couple that lived there and the third was their grandson. Tap here for more on that story.

Related Articles 3 people die after house fire in Carroll County

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device