SSI Beneficiaries do not need to file a tax return to receive a stimulus check

IRS has built an online tool non-filers can use to register for payment.

ARKANSAS, USA — After initially announcing that some individuals, including Social Security recipients, would need to file a “simple” tax return to receive a stimulus payment, the IRS announced a change in plans.

Social Security recipients and railroad retirees who haven’t filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019 will automatically receive a $1,200 payment.

The vast majority of Social Security recipients get benefits via direct deposit into a bank account.

In the absence of tax returns for 2018 or 2019, the IRS said it would look at Form SSA-1099 or Form RRB-1099 to get the information needed to distribute stimulus payments to Social Security recipients and railroad retirees.

The tax forms, which show benefit income for the previous year, are mailed out every January. Social Security beneficiaries, including recipients of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), receive SSA-1099 forms; railroad retirees get RRB-1099 forms.

The dilemma for those who rely solely on Social Security Income (SSI) is that they typically aren't required to file tax returns and they typically do not receive SSA-1099 forms.

The IRS has launched a free online registration tool to allow recipients of SSI to register to get their stimulus checks.

If you receive veterans' disability compensation, a pension, or survivor benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, or your income level does not require you to file a tax return, then you need to submit information to the IRS to receive an Economic Impact Payment.

If you don’t usually file a tax return, complete this free online form so that the IRS can identify you and your dependents, and receive valid direct deposit and address information about you.

This information allows the IRS to calculate your eligibility and send you the Economic Impact Payment.

Do NOT continue here if:

You receive Social Security, Railroad Retirement, or SSDI benefits. The IRS will automatically send you an Economic Impact Payment.

You have already filed a 2019 federal income tax return.

Your 2019 gross income exceeded $12,200 ($24,400 for a married couple) or other reasons require you to file a 2019 federal tax return.

You were married at the end of 2019 and are not submitting information here with your spouse.

You were not a U.S. citizen or U.S. permanent resident in 2019.

SSI is administered by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The federal program benefits people who are 65 and older, blind or disabled, and who have very limited income and financial resources.

SSI is funded by general tax revenue, not Social Security taxes.