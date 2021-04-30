Square to Square community bike ride to be held this weekend

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville and Bentonville Parks and Recreation have announced the return of the Square 2 Square Bike Ride.
The Square 2 Square Bike Ride is the official ride of the Razorback Greenway. It will be a 30-mile ride and start at Walker Park in Fayetteville. It will travel north along the Razorback Greenway and end in downtown Bentonville next to the Bentonville Square.
A virtual ride option will be offered during the month of May, which is National Bike Month. It will offer participants the opportunity to complete a 15 or 30-mile ride between May 2 and May 31.
Participants will start near the Walker Park Splash Pad, between 7 and 10 a.m., with finisher festivities occurring between 9 am and 2 p.m. at the finish line.
There will be staggered start times to follow safety COVID-19 protocols along with mask-wearing and social distancing.
People who plan to attend are asked to use caution or avoid the trail as the Razorback Greenway will be crowded with nearly 1,500 riders on the day of the event.