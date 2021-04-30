Square to Square community bike ride to be held this weekend

Fayetteville and Bentonville Parks and Recreation have announced the return of the Square 2 Square Bike Ride.

The Square 2 Square Bike Ride is the official ride of the Razorback Greenway. It will be a 30-mile ride and start at Walker Park in Fayetteville. It will travel north along the Razorback Greenway and end in downtown Bentonville next to the Bentonville Square.

A virtual ride option will be offered during the month of May, which is National Bike Month. It will offer participants the opportunity to complete a 15 or 30-mile ride between May 2 and May 31.



Participants will start near the Walker Park Splash Pad, between 7 and 10 a.m., with finisher festivities occurring between 9 am and 2 p.m. at the finish line.

There will be staggered start times to follow safety COVID-19 protocols along with mask-wearing and social distancing.

The Square 2 Square Bike Ride is the official ride of the Razorback Greenway and will be held Saturday (May 1).