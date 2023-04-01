Square 2 Square Bike Ride registrations now open

This spring, the Square 2 Square Bike Ride will be held on Saturday, May 6.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Registrations are now open for the 2023 Square 2 Square Bike Ride that is set to be held on Saturday, May 6.

Square 2 Square is a biannual event held each spring and fall. This will be the eighth year of the Square 2 Square Bike Ride, also known as the “Official Ride of the Razorback Greenway.”

The event is held in conjunction with the City of Fayetteville’s Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs Department and Bentonville’s Parks and Recreation Department.

This spring, the 30-mile ride will be held on Saturday, May 6. It will start in Fayetteville and end in Bentonville. The ride includes leisure and tour-style rides to serve veterans and inexperienced bike riders of all ages.

Those who plan to attend are asked to register in advance. A goody bag will be provided with a t-shirt and a finisher medal. Volunteer opportunities are also still available.

The current registration is for both spring and fall. The fall ride will be held on Oct. 7. The ride will be from Bentonville to Fayetteville.

A virtual ride option will be held during the month of May which is National Bike Month. A 15-mile and a 30-mile virtual ride will be available between May 7 and May 31.

