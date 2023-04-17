Springdale woman killed in Oklahoma pedestrian crash, officials say

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Teresa Lindley was pronounced dead at the scene with extensive injuries.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Oklahoma authorities say a Springdale woman has died after a pedestrian crash in Lincoln County on April 16.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Teresa Lindley was pronounced dead at the scene with extensive injuries. Her body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City, officials said.

The report states that the crash, which took place on the Turner Turnpike at mile marker 180 in Stroud, is still under investigation. The only vehicle information listed is "unknown model Subaru."

