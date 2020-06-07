Springdale woman killed during crash on I-40

33-year-old Megan Johnson of Springdale died after a vehicle crash Sunday (July 5).

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — A Springdale woman was killed and a man was injured during a crash on Interstate 40 in Franklin County.

According to an Arkansas State Police accident report, 33-year-old Megan Johnson of Springdale died after a vehicle crash Sunday (July 5).

The report states Megan was the passenger in a Hyundai Sante Fe driven by 33-year-old Deron Johnson. Around 6:30 p.m. they were traveling west on I-40 when the vehicle ran off the road and into the median, striking a tree.

Police say it was raining at the time of the accident and the road was wet.