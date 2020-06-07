Springdale woman killed during crash on I-40

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — A Springdale woman was killed and a man was injured during a crash on Interstate 40 in Franklin County.
According to an Arkansas State Police accident report, 33-year-old Megan Johnson of Springdale died after a vehicle crash Sunday (July 5).
The report states Megan was the passenger in a Hyundai Sante Fe driven by 33-year-old Deron Johnson. Around 6:30 p.m. they were traveling west on I-40 when the vehicle ran off the road and into the median, striking a tree.
Police say it was raining at the time of the accident and the road was wet.
Megan was pronounced dead at the scene and Deron was airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock with unknown injuries.