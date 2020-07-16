Woman found dead on road in Springdale, police investigating

A woman was found dead in Springdale late Wednesday night. Investigators believe she may have been hit by a car.

On Wednesday at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers with the Springdale Police Department responded to a 911 call about a female lying in the road on Oakhill Drive covered in blood.

Officers located a 35-45-year-old unresponsive female in the road with apparent head trauma. Paramedics from the Springdale Fire Department arrived on the scene and advised officers that the female was dead.

Upon examination of the body, it appeared that the female might have been struck by a vehicle, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Little Rock for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the female is unknown at this time.