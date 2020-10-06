31-year-old Springdale woman dies from coronavirus

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford has confirmed a 31-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
She passed away Tuesday (June 9) night at a location in Benton County. Oxford did not provide further details about her death.
15 people have now died from COVID-19 in Benton County, including three Washington County residents.
As of Wednesday morning, there have been 1,090 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Benton County, with 539 of the cases still active, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.