Springdale Water Utilities clean up Bethel Heights wastewater issue

Springdale Water Utilities had its third meeting with former Bethel Heights residents to update people on the changes that have been made since taking over.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — It’s been less than two months since voters decided to annex Bethel Heights into Springdale and for many Bethel Heights residents, things have already improved.

Springdale Water Utilities is having its third meeting with former Bethel Heights residents Tuesday (Sept. 29) to update people on the changes that have been made since taking over and what residents can expect in the coming months.

“We want to be able to answer questions or concerns that people have and we want to be very transparent in how we are dealing with the transition situation, especially the financial side,” said Heath Ward, Executive Director of Springdale Water Utilities.

Ward says at the meeting they will discuss the status of getting their sewer deposits returned. Some residents will get up to $250 back. He says both Bethel Heights wastewater plants have been shut down and the property has been cleaned up and no longer looks like this.

“We got a bulldozed out there and got rid of a ditch," Ward said. "We cleaned up our neighbors fence lines and property lines and that was much appreciated. That was the first obvious difference and that went a long way those neighbors and people lived around that area."

Kevin Bowen is one of those happy neighbors who have lived next to the wastewater facility for almost 30 years. He says the improvements Springdale has made over the last few weeks has made a world of difference.

“We’ve been able to open our windows this last weekend and stuff for the first time in a long time and they’ve done a really good job getting stuff cleaned up and it’s looking good and we don’t have to put up with the smell and the flooding of the sewage and stuff in our yard,” he said.