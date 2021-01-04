Springdale teacher resigns after controversial video surfaces

The Springdale School District has not connected the video with the teacher that resigned, nor have they released their identity.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Springdale teacher is no longer with the school district after a video surfaced online that the district says "does not represent the values" of the Springdale School District.

On Wednesday (March 31), 5NEWS was made aware of a video showing a male Central Junior High teacher confronting a group of students. The video was recorded from a student's backpack or another type of bag.

In the video, a male teacher can be heard telling one of the students to "shut your freaking mouth" and questioned why the student wouldn't make eye contact with him. The teacher then said, "You’re acting like you’re Marshallese. Marshallese students never want to look at me when I talk to them," and added, "That's not respectful."

The following message was released on the Springdale School District social media pages.

"We are aware of a video circulating that does not represent the values of the Springdale School District. We continue to promote an inclusive environment. We value, respect and celebrate all of our students. The teacher involved is no longer employed with the District."

The response sparked outrage on the district's Facebook page over the alleged incident.