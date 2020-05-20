Springdale students sing 'I Have a Voice' in Virtual Choir

SPRINGDALE, Ark — Alex Franco, the music teacher at Willis D Shaw Elementary in Springdale, had her students record themselves singing the song ‘I Have a Voice’ and put together a virtual choir so the kids would have the chance to perform.

Franco said, “The song was special to this group of students as they were reflecting on how their experience at Shaw Elementary has helped them find their voice, and grow, and to be confident in who they are and what they have to say. They loved the song during class, so giving them the opportunity to still perform it, even though it was virtual, seemed like a way to honor these students as they moved on to middle school."