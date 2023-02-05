Springdale students commit to technical apprenticeships and employment

Over 50 Students from across the district's high schools committed to their future apprenticeships and employment positions.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Tuesday, Springdale Public Schools hosted their Career and Technical Education Signing Day.

The signing day recognized students as they committed, "to apprenticeships and employment positions such as plumbing and electrical apprenticeships, pastry chefs, fabrication welders, industrial maintenance specialists, machinists and environmental service technicians with multiple Northwest Arkansas employers at the event."

"We're focused on making sure that our students get applied work, earn while they learn, and chances to meet our business industry partners who are ready to employ them and educate them moving forward," Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland said.

Over 50 students from Archer Learning Center, the Don Tyson School of Innovation, Springdale High School, and Har-Ber high schools participated in this year's signing day. Among the students and future CTE leaders were Max Tisher and Brandon Castro, students at the Don Tyson School of Innovation. Both are headed to Brunner & Lay in Springdale which began as a Blacksmith shop in 1888 and is now the "World’s Largest Manufacturer of Paving Breaker Tools." Castro will be an apprentice machinist and Tisher will be a forge technician at Brunner & Lay after graduation.

"It means a lot," Castro said of the signing day event. "I really didn't know what I was going to do after high school and this opened up a path for me."

"It's work, which sounds pretty surface-level. But for, for me, I've never had a job where I've had to work so hard for my money," Tisher said. "It really is just the start of my life, and I think I have so much opportunity there."

For many like Castro and Tisher, Springdale Public Schools' Career and Technical Programs connected them to industry partners early on in their education. It's an approach Dr. Cleveland explained is part of a new wave of education.

"Career and technical education is literally getting into the workforce, every single day," Dr. Cleveland explained. "Where students are out in the field with subject matter experts earning while they're learning."

Brunner & Lay Director of Human Resources Ken Stuckey attended the event and says the company is pleased to see homegrown talent join the industry.

"We have got a career path for young people that will get them into what I guess you would term college-type salaries," Stuckey said. "We're not against four-year colleges, but we really think that people should take a second look at the trades."

Stuckey explained that the manufacturing industry is growing as the country focuses on making products within the US. He explained Brunner & Lay is committed to that with production focused in Springdale and warehouses around the country providing products for the US.

"This young group that's coming through the schools now and through technical education and through to your schools, they're finding the path is wide open, because of the aging of a lot of manufacturing people," Stuckey said.

"Young students, they have energy and they're ready to go," Dr. Cleveland said. "Our kids today, in our public school classrooms are being prepared for jobs that don't even exist today, and I think they're going to be creators of jobs in the future that don't exist today. They're entrepreneurs who are ready to work."

Many of the students have already been working part-time and will start their full-time careers right after graduation. As their event grows every year, the school district invites students and industry partners to make their commitments on future signing days.

"To any of my fellow students or anyone considering taking a risk like this, it is seriously just a great opportunity. I did this, it's my first year doing this and I made it to signing day," Tisher said.

According to the district's press release, Career and Technical Education Signing Day participants include:

Archer Learning Center

Adriana Aldaco: Crossland Construction, Apprentice Carpenter

Josef Ramirez: Marr’s Electric: Apprentice Electrician

Don Tyson School of Innovation

Gabriel Alvarado : Springdale Public Schools, Instructional Assistant

Jacob Barnett: Northwest Arkansas Sheetmetal, Fabricator

Northwest Arkansas Sheetmetal, Fabricator August Burns: Springdale Public Schools, Instructional Assistant

Brandon Castro: Brunner & Lay, Apprentice Machinist

Brunner & Lay, Apprentice Machinist Emiliano Castro: Kimbel Mechanical Systems, HVAC

Kimbel Mechanical Systems, HVAC Jasmin Coronado Lopez: Springdale Public Schools, Instructional Assistant

Chance Earp: Brunner & Lay, Apprentice Machinist

Brunner & Lay, Apprentice Machinist William Graef: Rise Baking Company, Information Technology

Rise Baking Company, Information Technology Brady Henson: Springdale Public Schools, Instructional Assistant

Kyle Hernandez: Stribling Equipment, Diesel Technician Apprentice

Stribling Equipment, Diesel Technician Apprentice Austin Holt: Allied NWA, HVAC

Allied NWA, HVAC Rita Hudson: Springdale Public Schools, Instructional Assistant

Hamzah Imbrahim: Kimbel Mechanical Systems, HVAC

Kimbel Mechanical Systems, HVAC Christian Mata-Venegas: Kimbel Mechanical Systems, HVAC

Kimbel Mechanical Systems, HVAC Brad Sparrow: Walmart Transportation, Diesel Technician Apprentice

Walmart Transportation, Diesel Technician Apprentice Kaylee Tharp: Springdale Public Schools, Instructional Assistant

Max Tisher: Brunner and Lay, Forge Technician

Brunner and Lay, Forge Technician Aaron Thomas: Kimbel Mechanical Systems, HVAC

Kimbel Mechanical Systems, HVAC Matilyn Townson: Springdale Public Schools, Instructional Assistant

Epifanio Trejo Flores: Multi-Craft Contractors, Fabricator and Welder

Multi-Craft Contractors, Fabricator and Welder Jose Velazquez: Allied NWA, HVAC

Har-Ber High School

Hayden Burton: Davis Plumbing, Apprentice Plumber

Donna Jones: Maples at Har-Ber Meadows, Certified Nursing Assistant

Maples at Har-Ber Meadows, Certified Nursing Assistant Deon McDaniel: Kimbel Mechanical Systems, Apprentice Plumber

Kimbel Mechanical Systems, Oscar Mendieta: Lightspeed Electrical Services, Technician

Lightspeed Electrical Services, Technician Conner Nichols : Kimbel Mechanical Systems, Electrician

: Kimbel Mechanical Systems, Electrician Kemella Sayger: Elite Home Health, Certified Nursing Assistant

Isaias Torres: Kimbel Mechanical Systems, HVAC

Kimbel Mechanical Systems, HVAC Sydney Wonnacott: Maples at Har-Ber Meadows, Certified Nursing Assistant

Springdale High School

Dylan Artley: JD Enterprise Foundation, General Laborer

JD Enterprise Foundation, General Laborer Angel Bueno: Marr’s Electric, Apprentice Electrician

Marr’s Electric, Apprentice Electrician Angel Bustamante: Multi-Craft Contractors, Apprentice Electrician

Multi-Craft Contractors, Apprentice Electrician Arthur Clark: Marr’s Electric, Apprentice Electrician

Marr’s Electric, Apprentice Electrician Nickalus Collier: Springstreet Grill, Pastry Chef

Springstreet Grill, Pastry Chef Andrew Galvan-Cendejas: Marr’s Electric, Apprentice Electrician

Marr’s Electric, Apprentice Electrician Kelvin Gomez: Ground Zero Construction, Utilities Technician

Ground Zero Construction, Utilities Technician Jose Leon: Multi-Craft Contractors, Apprentice Electrician

Multi-Craft Contractors, Apprentice Electrician Hallie Lieutard: Mercy, Patient Care Technician

Mickey Makabe: Tyson Foods, Cornish Tray Packer

Tyson Foods, Cornish Tray Packer Kerwyn Mathews: ORC Products, Machinist

ORC Products, Machinist Mario Melquiades: Multi-Craft Contractors, Apprentice Electrician

Multi-Craft Contractors, Apprentice Electrician Damian Mendoza-Razo: Tyson Foods, Industrial Maintenance

Tyson Foods, Industrial Maintenance Dylen Pike: Marr’s Electric, Apprentice Electrician

Marr’s Electric, Apprentice Electrician Zoe Rogers: Northwest Medical Center, Environmental Service Technician

Northwest Medical Center, Environmental Service Technician Dakota Reed: Kimbel Mechanical Systems, HVAC

Kimbel Mechanical Systems, HVAC Bryson Scott: Marr’s Electric Apprentice Electrician

Marr’s Electric Apprentice Electrician Devon Tincher: ORC Products, Machinist

ORC Products, Machinist Augustin Torres: Emery Sapp & Son, Concrete Finisher

Fausto Vela: J & J Construction, Construction-Truck Driver

