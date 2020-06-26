x
Springdale shooting victim dies, shooter charges upgraded

Police determined that the victim, Carol Lorenzo-Olivera and the alleged shooter, David Velasques-Diaz, had just ended a relationship.
Credit: David Velasques-Diaz

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Police confirm the victim at an apartment complex shooting on Electric Avenue is dead.

36-year-old Carol Lorenzo-Olivera passed away around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to Lt. Jeff Taylor, Springdale Police arrested David Velasques-Diaz in connection.

Charges against Velasques-Diaz have now been upgraded to Capital Murder.

He is currently being held at the Washington County Jail. 

A GoFundMe has been set up for Lorenzo-Olivera's family to help with funeral expenses at this time.