Springdale shooting victim dies, shooter charges upgraded

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Police confirm the victim at an apartment complex shooting on Electric Avenue is dead.
36-year-old Carol Lorenzo-Olivera passed away around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night.
According to Lt. Jeff Taylor, Springdale Police arrested David Velasques-Diaz in connection.
Charges against Velasques-Diaz have now been upgraded to Capital Murder.
He is currently being held at the Washington County Jail.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Lorenzo-Olivera's family to help with funeral expenses at this time.