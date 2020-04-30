Springdale seniors can register for Teen Vogue Virtual Prom

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The senior class of Springdale Schools is officially attending Teen Vogue's Virtual Prom.
It's sure to be a night for seniors and their classmates to remember, celebrating alongside celebrities such as Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, CNCO, Emma Chamberlain, JoJo, Kiernan Shipka, Lily Collins, Madelaine Petsch, Storm Reid, and more.
To officially RSVP to attend the Teen Vogue Virtual Prom with your senior class, click on register link below, select your school from the drop-down menu, and complete your registration. Each student in your class must register in order to attend the virtual event.
Registration ends May 1st.
RSVP Link: https://register.concierge.com/#/introduction?gid=5ea61799dd17afb91d5cff76