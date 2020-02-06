Springdale Schools Superintendent resigns after 39 years

It is believed Rollins served as Superintendent in one district longer than any person in Arkansas history.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — After 39 years as Superintendent of Springdale Public Schools, Jim Rollins has resigned his position, effective June 30.

His letter of resignation was accepted by the Springdale School Board at a specially called session on Tuesday, June 2.

"I want to thank the school board members, past and present that I have worked with for the privilege of serving in the Springdale School District," Rollins said. "Springdale is a great place to serve and a great place for families to raise children."

Rollins became Superintendent of Springdale Schools in fall, 1982, after serving two years as Director of Secondary Education in the district. He served as a principal, assistant principal and teacher in Little Rock and North Little Rock before moving to Springdale.

"For nearly 40 years Dr. Rollins has built a legacy of growth, innovation and excellence to our district," said school board President Michelle Cook. "His vision of 'Teach Them All' has become a way of life."