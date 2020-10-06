Springdale Schools announces new superintendent

Dr. Jared Cleveland is replacing Dr. Jim Rollins, who resigned after 38 years to become President of Northwest Technical Institute.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Dr. Jared Cleveland has been named Superintendent of the Springdale Public School District effective July 1.

It was announced after the June School Board meeting.

He is replacing Dr. Jim Rollins, who resigned after 38 years to become President of Northwest Technical Institute.

The Springdale School District shared this on Facebook, “The baton has officially been passed! Dr. Jared Cleveland is replacing Dr. Jim Rollins as Superintendent of Springdale Schools. It became official at the June School Board meeting.”

Dr. Cleveland, who has served as District Deputy Superintendent for the past seven years, said, "When you dream about a moment and it happens you know you are doing what you are meant to do. It is humbling to work with dedicated, hard-working people who have a heart to serve kids in a district that is second to none. It is a privilege to be in Springdale where I have learned so much from Dr. Rollins during the past seven years."

Dr. Cleveland earned his bachelor's degree in history and political science from Arkansas Tech and his master of science in Educational Leadership, M.S.E., P-12 Educational Specialist, Ed.S. and P-20 Doctorate in Education, Ed.D. from Harding University.

He began his educational career as a teacher and coach and has years of experience serving as a principal and a superintendent.

In 2017, U.S. Senator John Boozman recognized current Springdale Superintendent, Dr. Jim Rollins, in a speech on the Senate floor.

Rollins was named one of Education Week’s 2017 “Leaders to Learn From.”

In his speech on the Senate floor, Boozman highlighted the innovative approaches and collaborative initiatives undertaken by Rollins to accommodate the changing population in Springdale.