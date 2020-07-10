Springdale School Resource Officers get a special gift from one student

Addy made all of the School Resource Officers face masks with their names and badge numbers on them.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Resource officers for Springdale Schools received a special gift from one 6th grader to help keep them safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hellstern 6th grader Addy is the daughter of Mrs. Harrison, one of the assistant principals at Hellstern Middle School.

Addy made all of the School Resource Officers face masks with their names and badge numbers on them.

The Springdale Police Department says she did this on her own as a way to show her support for the officers.

Wednesday (Oct. 7) afternoon officers were able to thank her.

NWA Adopt-a-Cop made her an honorary member of their group as well.