Springdale school receives innovation grant for medical programs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale (DTSOI) has received a $130,720 grant from the Arkansas Department of Education.

Kelly Boortz, Don Tyson School of Innovation principal, says the Perkin's Innovation Grant is to improve and expand the school’s Medical Professions program of study.

Boortz says the grant will go towards purchasing equipment such as an Anatomage Table, phlebotomy arms, electrocardiogram machines, and mobile medical computer carts.

“DTSOI students will have use of an Anatomage Table, which is the world's first virtual dissection table,” said Kelley Williamson, Springdale Public Schools Career and Technical Education Coordinator. “Students in Biology and Anatomy and Physiology will be able to view the body as a cadaver.”

Anatomage Tables allow students to see digital imagery of the anatomies of healthy human bodies who donated their bodies to science. These tables allow students to see the body anatomies in great detail. Williamson says these high-tech tools increase student engagement.

“The Anatomage Table will really bring students together in discussing the body and how it works,” Williamson said. “I envision great conversations to take place with students at the table as students gain curiosity as to how their bodies work, how to help people with medical issues, and medicine's effects on the body. Teachers will be able to inspire students to look closer and understand more effectively the ten systems of the body.”

Boortz says this training equipment will help students prepare for high-demand medical professions in Northwest Arkansas. These include certified nursing assistants, phlebotomists, medical interpreters, pharmacy technicians, and emergency medical responders,