Springdale School District vote to let current hybrid mask mandate expire

Springdale Schools will begin operating without a mask requirement.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. —

The decision for students to wear a mask in the Springdale School District will now be left up to parents.

The Springdale School Board voted on Tuesday (Sept. 14) to let the current hybrid mask policy expire.

For the first month of school, the district had required students in Kindergarten through 7th graders to wear masks and was optional for students 8th through 12th grades, plus staff and visitors. '

Those both for and against the mask mandate spoke at the meeting before the board made its decision. This includes a current teacher who urged the board to not wedge its self into the family-health decision-making process and a mother whose daughter has profound speech disorder delay.

"And I urge you to show conviction and to let this thing expire so that we can unmask our kids and so we can get back about the business of education because masks do interfere with it, it's hard to understand each other with this going on, it been the toughest 2 years of my career," said josh Rice a Springdale Teacher of 17-years.

"If the mask mandate ends in Springdale school districts I will rip my child out the school and I will suffer whatever consequences the law wants to come after me for, what kind of damn memories am I going to have with my kid if she ends up getting COVID and then she's dead I'm going to have to live with the fact that I let my child go to school without wearing a mask," said Christina Araiza a parent in support of the mask.

In the most recent Arkansas Department of Health School Report posted Monday (Sept. 13), the Springdale School District reported 76 active cases with a cumulative total of 541 cases since the beginning of August.