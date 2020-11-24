Springdale School District temporarily moving to remote learning following Thanksgiving

Students will learn remotely starting Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale School District will move to remote learning for students starting on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4, according to Springdale Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cleveland.

Cleveland says the time will be used to reset required quarantines of staff members.

District employees will still report to work the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 4th.

Onsite instruction will continue on Monday, Dec. 7.

The Springdale School District currently has 131 active cases of COVID-19 within its schools, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.