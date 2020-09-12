Springdale School District employees to receive $800 bonus

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale School District employees will be receiving an $800 bonus following unanimous approval from school board members during a meeting Tuesday night.
Every full-time employee, certified and classified, will receive $800, according to Rick Schaeffer, Communications Director at Springdale Public Schools. Those who work less than 25 hours per week will get a prorated bonus. Substitute teachers who have worked throughout the semester, including in November, will receive $250.
Springdale Schools is the latest local school district to reward its employees during this challenging year for teaching. In November, the Bentonville Schools Board of Education approved the reallocation of $1.6 million to fund teacher and staff bonuses, and earlier this month a one-time bonus for $750 was announced for Fayetteville Public Schools staff members.