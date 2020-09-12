x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Springdale School District employees to receive $800 bonus

Springdale school board members approved the bonuses during a meeting Tuesday night.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale School District employees will be receiving an $800 bonus following unanimous approval from school board members during a meeting Tuesday night. 

Every full-time employee, certified and classified, will receive $800, according to Rick Schaeffer, Communications Director at Springdale Public Schools. Those who work less than 25 hours per week will get a prorated bonus. Substitute teachers who have worked throughout the semester, including in November, will receive $250. 

Springdale Schools is the latest local school district to reward its employees during this challenging year for teaching. In November, the Bentonville Schools Board of Education approved the reallocation of $1.6 million to fund teacher and staff bonuses, and earlier this month a one-time bonus for $750 was announced for Fayetteville Public Schools staff members. 

RELATED: Fayetteville School Board approves one-time bonuses for staff members

RELATED: Bentonville School teachers and staff to receive bonuses this year