Springdale School District employees to receive $800 bonus

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale School District employees will be receiving an $800 bonus following unanimous approval from school board members during a meeting Tuesday night.

Every full-time employee, certified and classified, will receive $800, according to Rick Schaeffer, Communications Director at Springdale Public Schools. Those who work less than 25 hours per week will get a prorated bonus. Substitute teachers who have worked throughout the semester, including in November, will receive $250.