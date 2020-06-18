Springdale School District holds sessions for community input on upcoming school year

Deputy superintendent Jared Cleveland says he wants parents to trust what the school is doing and know they are putting the safety of students first.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale school district is holding information sessions today to get input from the community on the upcoming school year.

The district says they know school will begin on August 13, but these information sessions and speaking with the community will give them a better idea of what that will look like.

“It gives us an opportunity to hear from everyone and try to think through as many scenarios as possible as we prepare for the fall,” said Michelle Cook, school board President.

The guidelines will be set by the Governor and department of education, but the school is discussing how they work best for the district.

The district said the school board selected people from the community to attend the sessions.

They include administration, faculty, healthcare industry workers, as well as parents and students. They say they wanted to represent the diverse community of Springdale.

“People from the healthcare industry, from the minority groups from within our city to parents to students we just are trying to make sure we get as much input as possible,” Cook said.

Deputy superintendent Jared Cleveland says he wants parents to trust what the school is doing and know they are putting the safety of students first.

“It’s a plea from the school board and this whole school district to have parents to know that they can trust us and that we'd like to have their kids back, we miss them. It’s been five months and we enjoy every opportunity with them and we’d like to have as normal of a year as possible,” he said.

He says this is a fluid situation and they have tentative meetings planned before August 13.