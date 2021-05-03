Springdale School Board factors COVID-19 pandemic into next year's plans

Data from August-December 2020 revealed Springdale High School students who opted for blended learning saw double the amount of failed grades than usual.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale School Board sat down Thursday (March 4) for an open conversation about what this past year has looked like, and discussed the changes they need to make to ensure better success for students and staff in the future.

Data shows that middle school students across the Springdale School District saw four times more failed grades than average.

Fort Smith Public Schools and Rogers Schools have already said they are going to do away with blended learning and only offer in-person or online courses. Today, Springdale board members had the same conversation.

“We spoke with our staff, they want to support students at the highest level, but they also have some concerns about moving forward with blended learning,” said Marcia Smith, Springdale Associate Superintendent.

Smith says there is a need to change the criteria behind online classes. She says there is a need to hold students more accountable for attendance and turning in their assignments on time, to prevent failing grades in the future.