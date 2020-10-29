x
Springdale residents asked to honor the life of beloved Sam's greeter 'Mr. Billie' with funeral procession

Mr. Billie was a Walmart/Sam's Club greeter for nearly 28 years.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Beloved Sam's Club greeter Mr. Billie recently passed away and Springdale residents are asking others to celebrate his life with a special funeral procession.

Mr. Billie served his community at Walmart/Sam's Club for nearly 28 years. His family says he passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday (Oct. 24).

The funeral is by invitation only but all are welcome to join the funeral escort around 10:30 a.m. Friday (Oct. 30) from First Assembly of God at 1605 W. Robinson to the Fayetteville National Cemetery. 

The family is asking for any law enforcement officers to join the procession. 

The graveside burial will be private. 

A visitation will be held Thursday (Oct. 29) from 5-7 p.m. at Westfield Chapel.

Click here for more information. 

