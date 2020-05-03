Springdale receives $1.5 million grant from Economical Development Administration

The EDA grant will be matched with $1 million in local funds and will support business growth by improving roadway infrastructure.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale is receiving a $1.5 million grant for roadway infrastructure.

Today (Mar. 5), U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.5 million grant to the city of Springdale, Arkansas.

The EDA grant will be matched with $1 million in local funds and will support business growth by improving roadway infrastructure needed to ease the movement of commercial traffic.

The funds are expected to create or retain 125 jobs and generate $14.6 million in private investment.

“EDA is pleased to support Springdale’s strategy to enhance the roads and create access to a major state thoroughfare,” said U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Dr. John Fleming. “In addition, this project will make it possible for a food processing equipment manufacturer to construct a plant on a nearby site and bring much-needed jobs to the region.”

The project will connect Kendrick Avenue and Highway 265 to create a streamlined transportation corridor that will attract new businesses and jobs to the area.

"Investment in infrastructure is vital to allow for continued growth and development in Northwest Arkansas, which is why I’m pleased the Trump Administration awarded this grant,” said Senator John Boozman. “Improving the function and accessibility of this roadway will help increase economic opportunities that will further support jobs and better meet commercial needs in the region.”

“Arkansas's economy depends on safe, reliable infrastructure to move products to market,” said Senator Tom Cotton. “Updating the roadway infrastructure in Springdale will help sustain long-term economic growth in the region.