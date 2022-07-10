Springdale Police warn residents of water utility scam

Springdale Water Utilities says the calls look like they are from the local water utility department but assure residents these calls are a scam.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) is warning the public about an ongoing scam in Northwest Arkansas.

According to Springdale Water Utilities (SWU), water residents in Northwest Arkansas have been receiving fake calls after-hours demanding payments. SWU says the calls look like they are from the local water utility department but assure residents these calls are a scam.

SWU says the calls are not associated with Springdale Water or any other local utility and says they do not and will not make calls to residents demanding payment.

SPD says if you question a mysterious phone call, email or text, from someone claiming to be from SWU, hang up and call Springdale Water during their normal business hours to confirm.

