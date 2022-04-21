Springdale Police warn drivers of traffic ticket scam

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) is warning residents about a scam targeting drivers in the city.
Police say that victims of the scam have received emails stating they were caught on traffic cameras running a red light. The email states that you can contest the citation in court or pay the fine online at the provided link.
The scammer has used the City of Springdale logo at the bottom of the email to make it look authentic.
SPD says the city does not operate any traffic cameras for enforcement action.
Drivers may see some cameras at different intersections throughout the city but they are there to monitor traffic patterns for the timing of traffic lights.
Police say if you receive an email like this do not click on it and delete it.
