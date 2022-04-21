Springdale Police warn drivers of traffic ticket scam

Scammers are sending emails to victims claiming they were caught on traffic cameras running a red light and need to pay an online fine.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) is warning residents about a scam targeting drivers in the city.

Police say that victims of the scam have received emails stating they were caught on traffic cameras running a red light. The email states that you can contest the citation in court or pay the fine online at the provided link.

The scammer has used the City of Springdale logo at the bottom of the email to make it look authentic.

SPD says the city does not operate any traffic cameras for enforcement action.

Drivers may see some cameras at different intersections throughout the city but they are there to monitor traffic patterns for the timing of traffic lights.

Police say if you receive an email like this do not click on it and delete it.

We want to make you aware of a scam that is going around so hopefully you do not fall victim. The scam comes in the... Posted by Springdale Police Department on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.