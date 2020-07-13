Speeders warned: 'Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine'

Local police departments will intensify enforcement efforts against speeding drivers during the Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine campaign from July 13 to July 19.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department along with other area agencies will be participating in the 'Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine' campaign from July 13 to July 19.

This program is through the Arkansas Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Local police departments will intensify enforcement efforts against speeding drivers during the Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine campaign.